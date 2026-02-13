Todd R. King

Todd R. King passed away on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 in Stuttgart, Germany.

He was born August 15, 1961, to Randolph and Delight King. Randolph King preceded him in death August 12, 2021.

Todd King

Todd leaves behind his mother, Delight King of Van Wert; his wife Maria of Stuttgart, Germany; his son Jordan King of Be’er Sheva, Israel; three grandchildren, Jordan Jr., Aviv King, and Livia King all in Israel; a brother Trent and Judy King of Van Wert, and brother Tobin and Renee King of Moreland, Georgia.

Todd graduated from Van Wert High School in 1979, Working as a trainer for the Cougar football team during high school and working for his good friend Bill Derry at Derry Drug. Todd then went on to further his education at Valparaiso University for one year and then went on to Texas Christian University (TCU) for the remainder of his education majoring in education. He then worked teaching in Ohio and furthered his learning in computer programing. In 2010 Todd got hired by a company that contracted to our military forces overseas. After training in Fort Benning, Georgia, his first assignment was in Kuwait, and then various places around Europe, settling in Stuttgart, Germany since 2016.

Todd was well liked everywhere he went and had many friends. He was very energetic and full of life and was up for anything. He loved sports of all kinds and adored his grandchildren. He is truly missed and was loved by all. Todd was a Christian and professed his faith in Jesus Christ.

Internment will be in Germany and there will be no services.