Barbara Anne Allen

Barbara Anne Allen, 92, of Convoy, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Barbara was born on February 24, 1933, in Convoy, at her family home to William F. and Rhea (Kreischer) Clay. On June 14, 1953, she married Richard F. Allen, who preceded her in death on December 17, 2010.

She is survived by her five children, Cindy Baxter of Convoy, Randy (Julie) Allen of Columbus, Dan (Laurie) Allen of Grove City, Jim (Carrie) Allen of Convoy, and Mary (Jared) Stumpp of Vermilion; 13 grandchildren, Zach Baxter, Kyle (Tiffani) Baxter, Caleb (Beth) Hoffman, Jennifer Allen (Nathen Miller), Brian (Sarah) Allen, Kimberly (Kyle) Leachman, Bradley Allen, Alexx Allen, Larissa (Eliott) Richardson, Whitney (Anthony) Snead, Emily Stumpp (Timothy Woolf), Katie Stumpp, and Heather (Andrew) Smith; 24 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Mrs. Allen has a sister, Libbi Ellis of Brookville, and a brother-in-law, Roger (Dottie) Allen of Warsaw, Indiana. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Stuck; and a brother, Thomas Clay; and a great granddaughter.

Barb was the only remaining classmate of her graduating class of Convoy High School 1951, of which she was salutatorian. She had attended Wittenberg College in Springfield and was a telephone operator for Indiana Bell Telephone Company in Fort Wayne and later in Convoy. She was an honorary member of the Convoy Research Club, was an avid reader and a former charter member of Calvary Evangelical Church. She cherished her family, was an avid sports fan, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes, an avid bird-watcher, and a dog lover of many, especially Daisy.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home, Convoy. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Rev. Clark Williman, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: to the Van Wert County Humane Society or to the Brumback Library.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.