Knights of Columbus work to end hunger

Submitted information

As families across our community struggle to feed their children, the Knights of Columbus in Van Wert are putting their faith into action to collect and distribute food to those in need. Today, eighteen percent of American children live in poverty. As a result, many families cannot afford to provide food for their families, which leads to children going to bed hungry each night.

The Knights of Columbus will be collecting food, non-perishables, and monetary donations at the Knights of Columbus Hall 415 Woodland Ave, Van Wert to help the Cooperative Food

Ministry. Up to $500 total will be matched by the Knights of Columbus. The collection will be held on Ash Wednesday, February 18, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Knights of Columbus councils have provided more than 23 million pounds of food and $11 million dollars to families throughout the United States and Canada through the Food for Families program since 2012. Please spread the word and join us in our mission to end hunger.

Council 6034 in Van Wert is one of 17,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded in 1882 to assist working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States, today the approximately two million members of the Knights put their faith into action through a broad range of charitable causes locally, nationally and internationally through financial contributions and hands-on service.