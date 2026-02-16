Annual Rivals United campaign raised more than $35K

This year’s Rivals United campaign with Lincolnview and Crestview raised more than $35,000 for the United Way of Van Wert County. The week featured all sorts of fun events and it culiminated with Friday night’s Lincolnview vs. Crestview boys basketball game. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Last week’s Rivals United Week – an annual fundraiser involving cross county rivals Lincolnview and Crestview – was once again a big success. The 10th annual campaign raised $35,214 for the United Way of Van Wert County.

Rivals United began as a fun, friendly competition between the Crestview and Lincolnview student bodies to see which school could raise the most support for United Way. The fundraiser kicks off in the fall with staff campaigns, followed by a full week of events leading up to the boys rivalry basketball game. Activities throughout the week include spirit week celebrations, a daily SuperFan competition, the FFA basketball game, hot shot, dash for cash, granny shoot out, and t-shirt sales.

In recent years, the schools have chosen to join forces and raise money together toward one combined total instead of naming a single winner. A portion of the proceeds from student based activities are donated back to Crestview and Lincolnview Latchkey programs, which are United Way Partner Agencies.

The annual event would not be possible without the support of local businesses through sponsorships and product sales. United Way thanked the following sponsors for their generous contributions: First Financial Bank, First Bank of Berne, Laudick’s Jewelry, Superior Credit Union, Clint Myers Excavating, Paulding Putnam Electric, Dirty Deeds, Parrish Orthodontics, Amber Davis – Red Oak Realty, Harting Livestock, Harting Homesteaders, Recovery Massage, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Cheers & Gears, Gibson’s BBQ, Klosterman Pizza, The Well Nutrition, Daily Dose, The Rebel Bean, Sweet Crumb Bakehouse, and Bless Me Candle Co. by JMI.

The United Way also thanked Crestview and Lincolnview for their continued support of the annual campaign and for making the week-long event such a success.

Donations given to the United Way of Van Wert County, are invested directly back into our community. Through programs supported by the annual campaign, United Way impacts the lives of nearly everyone in Van Wert County.