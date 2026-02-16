All-NWC girls basketball teams named

VW independent sports

Crestview’s Kaci Gregory is one of four Knights to earn all-NWC girls basketball honors, while two Lincolnview players also earned all-conference accolades in balloting done by conference coaches.

Gregory was named first team All-NWC, while teammates Peyton Hoffman, Haley McCoy and Lillie Best were named honorable mention All-NWC. Lincolnview’s Keira Breese was named second team All-NWC, and teammate Kassidy Hammons was named honorable mention All-NWC.

Columbus Grove’s Nicole Nesby was named NWC Player of the Year and after leaving the Bulldogs to a second consecutive NWC championship, Columbus Grove head coach Brian Schroeder was named NWC Coach of the Year.

Crestview’s Kaci Gregory (3) was named first team All-NWC. Wyatt Richardson photo

First Team

Nicole Nesby, Sr., Columbus Grove

Evelyn Lehman, Jr., Allen East

Kaci Gregory, Jr.,Crestview

Kendall Palte, Sr., Columbus Grove

Claire Brinkman, Jr., Delphos Jefferson

Maelee Miller, So., Bluffton

Second Team

Keira Breese, Sr., Lincolnview

Clara Goecke, Sr., Spencerville

Briley Cook, Jr., Spencerville

Tatum Schwartz, So., Spencerville

Brooklyn Crumrine, Jr., Allen East

Honorable Mention

Rylie Jordan, Sr., Allen East

Blaire Utendorf, Sr., Bluffton

Macy Schaadt, Sr., Bluffton

Allison Thompson, Sr., Columbus Grove

Brynn Calvelage, Fr., Columbus Grove

Peyton Hoffman, Sr., Crestview

Haley McCoy, Sr., Crestview

Lillie Best, Sr., Crestview

Kyah Kimmett, Sr., Delphos Jefferson

Corrie Schneiders, Fr., Lima Central Catholic

Kassidy Hammons, Jr., Lincolnview