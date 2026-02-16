All-NWC girls basketball teams named
VW independent sports
Crestview’s Kaci Gregory is one of four Knights to earn all-NWC girls basketball honors, while two Lincolnview players also earned all-conference accolades in balloting done by conference coaches.
Gregory was named first team All-NWC, while teammates Peyton Hoffman, Haley McCoy and Lillie Best were named honorable mention All-NWC. Lincolnview’s Keira Breese was named second team All-NWC, and teammate Kassidy Hammons was named honorable mention All-NWC.
Columbus Grove’s Nicole Nesby was named NWC Player of the Year and after leaving the Bulldogs to a second consecutive NWC championship, Columbus Grove head coach Brian Schroeder was named NWC Coach of the Year.
First Team
Nicole Nesby, Sr., Columbus Grove
Evelyn Lehman, Jr., Allen East
Kaci Gregory, Jr.,Crestview
Kendall Palte, Sr., Columbus Grove
Claire Brinkman, Jr., Delphos Jefferson
Maelee Miller, So., Bluffton
Second Team
Keira Breese, Sr., Lincolnview
Clara Goecke, Sr., Spencerville
Briley Cook, Jr., Spencerville
Tatum Schwartz, So., Spencerville
Brooklyn Crumrine, Jr., Allen East
Honorable Mention
Rylie Jordan, Sr., Allen East
Blaire Utendorf, Sr., Bluffton
Macy Schaadt, Sr., Bluffton
Allison Thompson, Sr., Columbus Grove
Brynn Calvelage, Fr., Columbus Grove
Peyton Hoffman, Sr., Crestview
Haley McCoy, Sr., Crestview
Lillie Best, Sr., Crestview
Kyah Kimmett, Sr., Delphos Jefferson
Corrie Schneiders, Fr., Lima Central Catholic
Kassidy Hammons, Jr., Lincolnview
