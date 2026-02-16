The Van Wert County Courthouse

Chamber planning trip to Italy

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Collette and Orange Grove Travel is offering a trip to southern Italy and Sicily. Tour dates are October 22-November 4 of this year.

Journey through a crossroads of civilizations in Sicily and on to the spectacular coastlines of Southern Italy. Allow the unique culture to capture your heart and get a glimpse into an age-old heritage composed of ancient monuments and cultivated lands.

Join the Chamber for an informational meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. Food and drinks will be provided. To register for the meeting email the Chamber at chamber@vanwertchamber.com or call 419.238.4390. Click here to learn more about the trip.

