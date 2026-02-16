Galentine’s Day gathering…

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce celebrated “Galentine’s Day” with a full house at Willow Bend Country Club last Thursday February 12. The event featured a panel of four local professionals, Tera Knebel, Schrader Realty; Jana Ringwald, retired Central Insurance; Rhonda Cunningham, Van Wert School at the Goedde, and Bailey Carder, The Marsh Foundation. Amber Franklin from the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce facilitated the program which revolved around creating a home and work life balance. The Chamber will be hosting another EmpowHer Hour event on Thursday October 29, with more details coming soon. Photo submitted