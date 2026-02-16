Humane Society work is rescheduled

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society has rescheduled its kennel improvement project due to delayed materials. The shelter will now be closed to walk-in visitors from Sunday, February 22 through Thursday, February 26 while construction upgrades are completed.

During this time, the Humane Society will operate by appointment only to ensure the safety of animals, volunteers, and staff while work is underway. Daily animal care operations will continue without interruption.

The kennel upgrades are part of ongoing efforts to enhance safety, durability, and overall conditions within the facility. The organization appreciates the community’s understanding and patience as these important improvements are completed.

Individuals needing assistance during the closure week are encouraged to contact the shelter directly to schedule an appointment.