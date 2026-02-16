Random Thoughts: tournament basketball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers totally around high school tournament basketball.

MaxPreps vs. Martin RPI

Martin RPI rankings for girls and boys basketball were used in the Northwest District for the 2022-2023 season. In a way, it was a test run and by most accounts, it worked pretty well. However, the following season, the Ohio High School Athletic Association switched to MaxPreps for RPI rankings, not just in the Northwest District, but statewide. Truth be told, I felt bad for the guy who runs Martin RPI. To me, it felt like if it went well in the one season (it did), then perhaps OHSAA might expand Martin RPI rankings statewide. That didn’t happen. Instead, it went to MaxPreps.

In my mind, both Martin and MaxPreps do many things well. There have been some complaints about MaxPreps involving inaccurate or missing scores, and the site locking up right before last weekend, which apparently prevented some coaches from entering their information.

Martin is more focused on RPI, while MaxPreps shows schedules, scores, rosters (not always complete or accurate) and results. There are some bugs to clean up and I’d like to think those will be addressed sooner rather than later.

The old days

RPI rankings are used to seed teams in each district and I think, personally, by and large that the rankings and seeds assigned are accurate. One could argue there may be a minor mistake here or there, but the old process, where coaches met, stated their cases and voted on the spot had its flaws as well. Leagues or conferences sticking together and/or grudges made up most of those issues, but those were usually the exception, not the rule.

I used to enjoy going to the seeding meeting and hearing the coaches. It was good comradarie and it was interesting listening to the coaches explain wins and losses, strength of schedule etc., and it was interesting to see what the final result was. That’s all gone now, replaced by a computer. Sure, coaches still can pick where they would like to go on the bracket, at least if they’re seeded high enough, but it’s still not the same.

I’ll say this – coaches my age and older (I’m not THAT old, mid-50s), certainly remember the old “pill” process. Coaches would vote on the top two seeds, then the remaining teams would draw a number of a hat or something similar. If you weren’t chosen as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, you had a random number help decide your place on the bracket. So it could go like this – You could be 15-3 at the time of the draw, with losses to the No. 1-2 seeds and draw the last “pill,” meaning you would be last to decide where to go on the bracket. It wasn’t a good system at all and I’m glad it’s been gone for years.

Different look brackets

With all the changes comes a new look bracket. Coaches can now place themselves districtwide on the ballot. It does seem odd the way some of the brackets worked out but it’s how it’s done in OHSAA’s southwest, northeast and northwest districts and has been for years. In the end, it creates a better tournament. Instead of having two top teams meet in the district semifinals or finals, there’s a decent chance they’ll meet in the regional semifinals or finals.

Game to watch

I think without a doubt, Spencerville and Lima Central Catholic is an opening round sectional game to watch. It’s a sectional final game and it’s unusual to see two highly regarded teams meet so early in the tournament.

Good luck

Best of luck to all local girls teams competing in this week’s sectional tournament.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.