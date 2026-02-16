Richard G. Hubble

Richard G. Hubble, 79, of Van Wert, died at 4:30am on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born on January 8, 1943, in Jamestown, Indiana, to George Edwin and Leota (Wethington) Hubble. He married the former Monica Lynn Burnett.

Rich graduated from Lima Shawnee High School was in 1966 and was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Federal Mogul in Van Wert. Rich was a member of Grace Bible Church in Van Wert and the United Steel Workers Union. He found joy in attending church functions and horseback riding at Woods and Waters in Delphos.

Rich is survived by a son, Michael T. Hubble of Van Wert, and three grandchildren, Asher, Jaden and Gracen Hubble.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Moni; a son, Benjamin Hubble, and his brother, Robert Hubble.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m.Thursday, February 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Lance Hostetler officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.