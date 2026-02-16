Sylvia Marie Hoghe

Sylvia Marie Hoghe, 95, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 10, 2026, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born on April 26th, 1930, in Liberty Township, Van Wert County, to Earle C. Hoghe and Sylvia May (Parker) Hoghe, who both preceded her in death.

Family survivors include her nieces, Carol Smetzley of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rosalyn (Jim) Witten of Phoenix, Arizona, Gloria (Jon) Foor of Lagro, Indiana, and Lucinda (Robert) Coveney of Eaton; her nephews, L. Stan (Millie) Hoghe of The Villages, Florida, and Kevin (Amy) Wermer of Medina.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn G. Clouse and Thelma M. Wermer; a brother, Albert C. Hoghe; a niece, Geraldine L. Sallee, and a nephew, Charles R. Clouse.

She was a 1948 graduate from Ohio City-Liberty High School. Sylvia was a short order cook at Balyeats Coffee Shop until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of Van Wert Senior Citizens Club, Van Wert Genealogical Society, Lima Astronomy Society, and the Promise Church of Van Wert.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with Pastor Aaron McGranahan of Promise Church officiating. Interment will be at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours are from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on May 2 at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Promise Church or CHP Hospice of Van Wert.

