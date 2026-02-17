The Isaac coming to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Niswonger Performing Arts Center will welcome one of the most celebrated families in American roots music when The Isaacs take the stage for the very first time on Friday, March 20, presented by Eileen Manken and Supported by JoAnne Wolford.

For more than 35 years, The Isaacs have captivated audiences with their distinctive blend of bluegrass, country, gospel and folk music. The group is made up of Lily Isaacs and her children: Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman, creating a true family harmony that has become their signature sound. Their connection is not manufactured for the stage; it is rooted in a lifetime of singing together.

Their career is marked by remarkable achievement. The Isaacs have received multiple Grammy Award nominations and have won numerous Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association. They have also been honored by the International Bluegrass Music Association and other major organizations within the industry. Their musical excellence has earned them membership in the Grand Ole Opry, one of country music’s highest honors, where they regularly perform alongside some of the biggest names in the genre.

The Isaacs will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on March 20. Photo submitted

Lily Isaacs is the vocalist and the matriarch of the group. She was born in Germany after World War II to two Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors and moved to the U.S. when she was two. Since becoming a believer in 1971, her love for Yeshua (Jesus) has brought her through every chapter of her life. Her passion is to sing and share about His love. Her children have each carved out their own respected places within the music world while continuing the family tradition together. Ben Isaacs is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished upright bass players and producers in acoustic music. Sonya Isaacs Yeary has earned acclaim as both a vocalist and songwriter, while Rebecca Isaacs Bowman’s soaring soprano adds a defining layer to the group’s harmonies.

Together, the four create a sound that seamlessly blends traditional bluegrass instrumentation with heartfelt country storytelling and inspirational gospel themes. Their concerts are known for both musical excellence and moments of warmth and humor that reflect the genuine bond they share as a family.

Though The Isaacs have performed on some of the most prestigious stages in the world, from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall, this will mark their debut at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. Bringing artists of this caliber continues to demonstrate that world-class entertainment can be experienced right here at home.