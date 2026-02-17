Audition dates set for upcoming musical

Submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced audition dates for the upcoming production of Songs for a New World, a contemporary musical that explores the defining moments when people stand at life’s crossroads. Known for its soaring melodies and emotionally rich storytelling, the show is entirely music-driven, offering performers the chance to bring a series of powerful, human stories to life.

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, March 15-16 at the Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St., Van Wert.

Performers should come prepared with a song that showcases their vocal ability and bring a copy of their sheet music, as a pianist will be available. In addition to prepared material, auditionees will be asked to sing selections from the show. Because the production is sung throughout, strong musical storytelling and vocal confidence are essential.

To reserve an audition time, participants are encouraged to sign up in advance by scanning the provided QR code.

Director Amy Boley is seeking a cast of four men and four women for this ensemble-focused production. Music direction will be led by Dan Basinger and Mark Sampson, who will work closely with performers to shape the show’s dynamic score.

Performances are scheduled for May 8–10 and May 15–17, with Friday and Saturday evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

With its universal themes of change, hope, and resilience, Songs for a New World promises a rewarding experience for performers ready to take on a musically demanding and emotionally resonant production. Those interested are encouraged to audition and be part of this powerful theatrical journey.