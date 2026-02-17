History to come alive in Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society will host a lecture and discussion at the Convoy Opera House at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1. James Lautzenheiser will present Declaring Independence: The Path to Separation (June–August 1776), examining the work of the Second Continental Congress to create our fundamental charter document of American freedom. The Historical Society will inspect artwork, letters, revised documents, and final products from the summer of 1776. The public is invited to attend.

The Convoy Opera House, 111 S. Main St., is a featured site in Visit Van Wert’s America 250 Passport Challenge for March, 2026.