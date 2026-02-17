Real estate transfers 2/9-2/16/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between February 9-13, 2026.

Caleb J. Smith, Kayla D. Smith to Andy Lindeman, Nichole Lindeman – Delphos inlots, lot 291.

McKenzie Berry, McKenzie Gauthier, Aidan Gauthier to Tony Shroyer, Tamara Frantom – Van Wert inlots, lot 4572.

David C. Hemker to Jerome E. Luersman, Eric T. Dickman – a portion of Section 35 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 35 in Washington Township.

Estate of Michael D. Schlechty to Kathy L. Taylor, Chuck D. Schlechty, Emmalee R. Bass – Van Wert inlots, lot 1014.

Michael T. Hiett, Cynthia M. Hiett to Hiett Family Living Trust, Hiett Family Living Trust TR, Michael T. Hiett TR, Cynthia M. Hiett TR – a portion of Section 17 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 32 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 33 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 33 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 13 in York Township; a portion of Section 24 in York Township.

Gary L. Miller, Deborah S. Miller to Lori R. Bryan, Cory A. Bryan – a portion of Section 33 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Thomas J. Baldwin to Connie L. Baldwin – a portion of Section 6 in Jackson Township.

Connie L. Baldwin, Mark L. Permann, Elizabeth A. Permann, Julie A. Permann to Connie L. Baldwin – a portion of Section 6 in Jackson Township.

Connie L. Baldwin, Mark L. Permann, Elizabeth A. Permann, Julie A. Permann to James A. Arn Living Trust, James A. Arn Living Trust TR, Diane M. Arn Living Trust, Diane M. Arn Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 6 in Jackson Township.

Gene V. Giessler Joint Revocable Trust, Gene V. Giessler Joint Revocable Living Trust TR, Shirley C. Giessler Joint Revocable Trust, Shirley C. Giessler Joint Revocable Trust TR to Trevor Lynn Wells – Van Wert inlots, lot 3134.

Estate of Larry R. Miller to Deborah D. Miller – Van Wert inlots, lot 2633.

Joan M. Smith Revocable Living Trust, Joan M. Smith Revocable Living Trust TR, Gregory R. Smith TR to Brooke M. Hoffman, Cade Hetler – a portion of Section 19 in Tully Township.

Estate of Edward L. Grimes to Vivian E. Grimes, Vivian Ellen Grimes, Vivian Grimes – a portion of Section 24 in Union Township.

Nathan Michael Robinson, Kendall A. Robinson, Nate Robinson to Nathan Michael Robinson, Kendall A. Robinson – a portion of Section 10 in Liberty Township.

Lisa K. Hartsock to Ryann C. Linn, Joy N. Rice – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 6.

Welch Family LLC to Department of Transportation, State of Ohio, Ohio State of, Ohio Department of Transportation, State of Ohio Department of Transportation – a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.