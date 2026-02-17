Robert W. “Bob” Etgen

Robert W. “Bob” Etgen, 96, of Middle Point, passed away on Monday, February 9, 2026, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born July 7, 1929, in Fort Jennings, to Sylvester and Catherine (Broecker) Etgen. They both preceded him in death. Bob was united in marriage to Peggy Neer on November 24, 1949. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2020.

Bob Etgen

Bob is survived by his brother, Paul (June Ernst) Etgen of Delphos; nieces, Janet (Mark) Correll of Delphos, Rene (Vernon) Hundley, Patty Fraker, and Karla (Bob) Hoying, all of Middle Point; nephews, Steve (Barb) Etgen of Ottoville, Greg (Joelyn) Etgen of Delphos, Dave (Angie) Etgen of Spencerville, Dana Hoghe, of Middle Point, Shane (Cindy) Neer, of Florida, and many great nieces and nephews. Bob and Peggy are also survived by their “unofficial” adopted family, Jim and Joyce Berning, of Wolf Lake, Michigan, who called Bob and Peggy “Grandpa and Grandma” and their children, Jason (Julia) Berning of Germany, Jamie Berning, of Hilliard,, Jeremy (Megan) Berning of Brunswick, and their children.

Bob was also preceded in death by three brothers in-law, Harold, Merkle, and Glen Neer; sister in-law, Helen Hoghe; nephews, Terry Neer and Joe Hoghe, and nieces, Mildred Johnson, and Kimala Strickler.

Bob was a graduate of Delphos St. John High School and played in the school band. He was a 1959 graduate of the Defiance College. Bob was proud to have been a United States Marine, serving in the Korean War. He was a business education teacher at Vantage Career Center and International Business College. Bob was a member of the United Methodist Church in Middle Point, Van Wert American Legion, Ohio Education Association, North Central Education, and Vocational Association. He was the past president of the Auglaize County Teacher’s Association, Ohio State Dance, Lima Area Council of Square Dancing, Middle Point Founder’s Day, and Revived Peony Festival. He and Peggy were always at the Van Wert County Fair, helping with the antiques. He also was a diehard fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Bob and Peggy hosted seven exchange students through Youth for Understanding. They spent their winters in Texas for many years.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 24, the Middle Point United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery in Middle Point. Visitation will be held an hour before the service.

Preferred memorials: the Middle Point United Methodist Church and CHP Hospice.

Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos was honored to assist the family with arrangements.