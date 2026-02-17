Vision program touted in Spencerville

VW independent staff/submitted information

SPENCERVILLE — Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff continued their statewide tour on Tuesday at Spencerville Elementary School to discuss OhioSEE, a new children’s eyesight program.

While visiting the school, Governor DeWine met with several students who have benefited from comprehensive vision services offered through OhioSEE. Eighteen students in kindergarten through third grade received a pair of eyeglasses, at no cost to the child or family, from Health Partners of Western Ohio, an OhioSEE vendor.

“As Fran and I have traveled around the state, we have seen firsthand how OhioSEE is changing lives,” he said. “The joy and excitement on the faces of these students when they put their new glasses on really says it all. OhioSEE is answering a real need for vision care in this pilot program area, and I encourage superintendents to take look at this program and reach out to us to get signed up.”

Spencerville Local School District is one of more than 130 school districts enrolled in OhioSEE, which is bringing comprehensive vision services directly to schools in 15 high-priority counties. Photo submitted

“Many children can struggle with vision problems that affect their ability to learn and participate in the classroom,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “We’re encouraged by the reaction from students as they receive their glasses and may be seeing clearly for the first time. We’re hopeful as time goes on, more school districts will sign up for this crucial service bringing eye exams and glasses into schools for kids who need them.”

ODH identified 15 high-need counties where 80 percent of children who are identified through a vision screening as needing additional vision care do not receive it. OhioSEE addresses barriers families may face by bringing comprehensive vision services directly to the school. School districts in the pilot program area can select one of two service models that work best for their district:

A fully equipped mobile vision van that travels to schools on a set schedule, offering convenient on-site vision exams. It also returns to dispense eyeglasses directly to students.

A “roll-on, roll-off” model involves a team setting up an exam space within school areas, such as classrooms or libraries, providing eye exams and dispensing glasses on-site.

Counties included in the pilot project include: Allen, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin, Guernsey, Huron, Jackson, Lorain, Mahoning, Marion, Montgomery, and Ross.