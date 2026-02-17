YWCA receives $1M in federal funding for new facility

YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick stands in front of land along Lincoln HIghway that will be the site of the agency’s new building. Ground will be broken in 2027. Van Wert independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Health and Human Services appropriations bill signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month included a $1 million allocation to YWCA of Van Wert County to support construction of its new 30,000 square foot facility. The YWCA received these funds through Congressionally directed spending from U.S. Senator Jon Husted.

“We sincerely thank Senator Husted for securing $1 million for our capital campaign,” YWCA of Van Wert County President/CEO Kimberly Laudick said. “This vital funding accelerates our efforts to build a new facility that will enhance services, increase access, and ensure a stronger future for our community.”

In 2024, YWCA of Van Wert County launched a capital campaign to build a new facility that will meet the current and future needs of the greater Van Wert community. An emerging community need is health care, with Van Wert County designated a Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA). YWCA of Van Wert County’s new community clinic, in partnership with Mercy Health, will provide family medicine and specialty and behavioral health services to the general public and YWCA of Van Wert County clients and employees.

In addition to the Community Clinic, YWCA of Van Wert County’s new facility, which will be built on Lincoln Highway, across the street from The Marsh Foundation, will include a youth wing to support underserved youth with the summer food program and a new after-school program, which is not currently offered in Van Wert. YWCA of Van Wert County will continue to provide emergency and long-term shelter and wraparound support services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking in its Survivor Services Wing.

YWCA of Van Wert County’s Capital Campaign for a new facility has raised over $3 million in private funds.

Total project cost is about $14 million, which is expected to include a combination of public, private, lending and tax credit dollars. YWCA of Van Wert County intends to break ground on its new facility in 2027.

If interested in supporting YWCA of Van Wert County’s Capital Campaign for a new facility, contact Kimberly Laudick at 419.238.6639.