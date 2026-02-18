Best, worst days to fill your tank

A new analysis has identifed the cheapest and most expensive days of the week to buy gasoline in all 50 states. Based on an analysis of daily statewide fuel prices over the past year, GasBuddy found that Sunday is the most consistently affordable day to fill up in most U.S. states, while midweek, particularly Wednesday through Friday, tends to be more expensive. It’s a little different in Ohio.

While price trends fluctuate with oil markets and seasonal demand, weekly patterns remain surprisingly consistent. In most states, prices gradually rise through the week before easing into the weekend, creating a reliable window for motorists to save simply by adjusting the timing of their fill-up. Buying on the lowest-priced weekday instead of the most expensive one can save drivers 4 to 9 cents per gallon with little effort.

“Gas prices don’t just move based on global oil markets — they also follow a weekly rhythm,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For most drivers, Sunday is the safest bet for finding lower prices, while filling up mid-week can mean paying more.”

In several states — including Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Florida, Texas and parts of the West Coast — prices follow a more pronounced pattern known as price cycling. In these markets, prices often “reset” sharply higher on a specific day, then slowly decline over the next several days before the next spike.

In price-cycling states, the best savings often come five to seven days after a price jump, when competition drives prices back down. In these states, the gap between buying at the peak of a spike and near the bottom of the cycle can reach 15 to 45 cents per gallon or more, making timing especially important.

“These states experience sharper and more predictable weekly swings,” De Haan added. “If drivers notice a big jump, patience can pay off. Waiting several days after a spike often leads to better prices.”

The GasBuddy analysis shows that in Ohio, Monday is generally the best day to fill up, while the worst day is Thursday. It’s a bit different locally. In Van Wert County as of late, Tuesday seems to be the day each week that pump prices spike.