Lincolnview kindergarten registration info

Parents in the Lincolnview Local School District that has a child who will be five years of age on or before the first day of school, August 19, 2026, may register their child for the 2026-27 school year on Final Forms. During registration week, March 2-6, parents or guardians should:

Go to Lincolnview’s website, lincolnview.k12.oh.us

Click on the parent tab in the top right-hand corner

Go down to Final Forms

Click on Login or New Account and follow the directions and make sure you are in the 2026-2027 school year.

The first form will ask you to schedule an appointment to bring in your documents; you do not need to do this. You may come in the office anytime between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. the week of March 2-6 to bring documents in to be copied. You may also upload these documents to Final Forms as well. Parents should bring/upload their child’s social security card, official birth certificate, immunization records and one proof of residency (mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, bank statement, or rent receipt) and if applicable, custody papers, to registration.

Open enrollment

If you want your child to attend kindergarten at Lincolnview but live outside the district, you should plan to register and attend Lincolnview’s screening. Open enrollment space can be limited. You can obtain open enrollment forms at registration for the kindergarten class when you bring in your documents. The open enrollment window is now open until May 31 for all other grade level students. Open Enrollment forms must be turned into the district office only.

Kindergarten screening sign up

Go to the Lincolnview website and click on the parent tab again.

Go to the Elementary Parent-Teacher Scheduler – Sign up for a screening time on March 30th or March 31st from 8-2:30. The PTC Scheduler will be live starting March 2nd

Screening will be held at the First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Rd., Van Wert (corner of Ohio 116 and Jennings Rd.).

Immunizations needed before starting school

Polio – four doses (last dose on or after fourth birthday)

DTaP – four or more doses–(last dose on or after fourth birthday)

MMR – two doses

Hepatitis B – three doses

Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Lincolnview Elementary Office at 419.968.2351 or email cwaltmire@lvlancers.com.