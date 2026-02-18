The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026

Students of the month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students who make the Knight Leader Board each month are put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas January Students of the Month were: Amiya Andrews and Logan Osborn, first grade;  Rylee Motycka and Crew Orsbon, second grade. Owen Motycka and Harper McCoy, third grade; Ruby Grant and Maverick Kerns, fourth grade; Ridge Burley and Lela Murphy, fifth grade. Photo submitted

