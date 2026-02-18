Students of the month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students who make the Knight Leader Board each month are put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas January Students of the Month were: Amiya Andrews and Logan Osborn, first grade; Rylee Motycka and Crew Orsbon, second grade. Owen Motycka and Harper McCoy, third grade; Ruby Grant and Maverick Kerns, fourth grade; Ridge Burley and Lela Murphy, fifth grade. Photo submitted