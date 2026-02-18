Students vs. board members at meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Are you smarter than an elementary student? Members of the Lincolnview school board had to ponder that question during Wednesday night’s monthly meeting.

14 gifted students, along with Elementary Gifted Coordinator Marla Kemler presented the board with information about what they’re doing in the classroom in math and other subjects and they asked the board some questions designed to test their comprehension skills. After that, the students took on board members in a stack challenge, to see which team could stack several plastic cups the highest, using only rubber bands and plastic utensils. It was close and appeared to be a draw.

Gifted students took part in the stack challenge during Wednesday night’s Lincolnview school board meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

The board also heard from members of the high school steel drum band and director Mike Archinal. The band recently performed at the Ohio Music Education Association’s annual state convention, which was held in Columbus. Just 30 bands were selected statewide for the honor.

“It was just a wonderful experience and has really opened up some doors for us in the future,” Archinal said.

During his report, Jr. High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said scheduling for next school year is underway. He also said 33 sophomore have applied to attend Vantage Career Center next school year, and he said the 10th annual career fair will be held April 1 at the Jr. Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder said an evacuation drill is being planned for early May. During the drill, students will be bussed off of school property.

Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock said the district received its bi-annual casino tax payment, which totaled $28.424, an increase of more than $1,000 from last year. She also talked briefly about the latest financial forecast and said the district is in a good financial position and will have a positive cash balance at the end of the projection. The board later approved the forecast.

The board handled a number of other agenda items:

Renewed membership in the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Approved the district’s open enrollment policy for the 2026-2027 school year.

Approved the 2026-2027 school calendar.

Approved a list of substitute teachers and aides for the second semester of the current school year.

Approved the purchase of new cardiovascular and weight room equipment from Straydog Strength for $58,276.

The board accepted the resignation of assistant treasurer Morgan Blankemeyer and the resignation of assistant track coach Jeff Jacomet, effective immediately. Camden Miller was then hired as an assistant track coach. Greg Roberts was approved as a volunteer track coach and Reide Jackson as a volunteer junior high baseball coach.

An executive session was held at the end of the meeting to discuss personnel but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.