Two defendants in court for hearings

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man who failed the terms of intervention in lieu of conviction appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for sentencing this week.

Weston Mills, 42, was sentenced by Judge Martin D. Burchfield to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 100 hours of community service for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. In addition, he must seek and maintain employment, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

In a separate and unrelated case, Joel Crawford, 37, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear to the probation office. Judge Burchfield set bond at $25,000 cash or surety and ordered electronic house arrest and a curfew if released. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 4. He’s facing two counts of burglary, second and third degree felonies, and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third degree felony.