Debra (Morefield) Klausing

Debra (Morefield) Klausing, 70, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

She was born on August 25, 1955, to Peggy (Lamb) Morefield and Joseph Morefield.

Debra is survived by her three daughters, Kari (Clyde) Thatcher of Van Wert, Kelli Cheney of Wren, and Kristy Klausing of Reynoldsburg; her sister, Joanna (Rocky) Elrod of Calhoun, Georgia; her brother, Jeff Morefield of Van Wert; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peg and JD; her brother, Denny Morefield, and her son-in-law, Brent Cheney.

Debra loved Ohio State football, cheering on the Miami Dolphins – especially Dan Marino – watching crime shows, Survivor, and The Challenge. She enjoyed spending time on Facebook, keeping up with friends and family, sharing updates, and staying connected. But above all, she loved her family and the Lord. She was ready to meet her maker.

There will be no formal services at this time. A celebration of Debra’s life will be held at a later date, with details to be shared with family and friends.

“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in Me will live, even though they die.” — John 11:25

Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, assisted the family with arrangements.