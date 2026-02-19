Elks donation…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $1,750 to the Haven of Hope Homeless Shelter of Van Wert County to assist them with their ongoing program to provide shelter to homeless men. The money is from a Gratitude Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation. Since they have been open, Haven of Hope has assisted many men. Some have been able to obtain jobs, others their own apartments and/or an automobile. Van Wert Elks Lodge is happy to be able to assist the Haven of Hope. Pictured left to right are Haven of Hope Board President Teresa Schaffer, Executive Director Jamie Ramos, and Lodge Exalted Ruler John Ream. Photo submitted