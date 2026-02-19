GOP to host Meet the Candidates Night

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Republican Party has scheduled a “Meet the Candidates Night” for next month. The event will be held on Thursday, March 12 at the Van Wert Elks Lodge. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and candidates will begin speaking at 6:30 p.m.

Candidates who have confirmed they’ll attend:

Jim Hoops and Craig Riedel, Ohio Senate District 1

Eva Yarger and Todd Wolfrum, Van Wert County Juvenile/Probate Court Judge

Jami Bradford and Arica Wermer, Van Wert County Auditor

Roy Klofpenstein, Ohio House District 82

Candidates for Ohio Auditor, Ohio Secretary of State, Ohio Attorney General, Ohio Treasurer and Ohio Supreme Court have been invited and attendance for each is pending.

Each candidate will be given time to speak to highlight their candidacy. Time before and after candidate speeches will be available for individuals to meet and talk with each candidate.

“The Van Wert County Republican Central Committee is pleased to host this upcoming event, providing residents of our community with a valuable opportunity to meet and engage directly with Republican candidates,” party officials said in a press release.” With several key races on the ballot in the May 5 primary election, the committee aims give Republican voters a platform to hear directly from the candidates and ensure that these candidates are listening to what issues are important to Van Wert County.”

The event is free and open to the public, with no registration necessary. No meal will be served, but a cash bar will be available.