Koontz retiring, Spath to take over VWHS’s CEO Program

Bob Spath (left) will take the reigns of Van Wert High School’s CEO Program from Kerry Koontz (right), who is retiring at the end of the school year. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Career Education Opportunity (CEO) Program is celebrating its 10th year at Van Wert High School, marking a decade of providing students with meaningful, real world career experiences.

The CEO Program is offered to seniors as an elective course that allows students to be released during the school day to participate in career focused learning. Through the program, students gain hands on professional experience through internships with local businesses and other career-based opportunities.

Over the past ten years, more than 650 students have developed career specific skill sets while also strengthening essential soft skills such as communication, professionalism, and collaboration, all critical for success in today’s workforce.

As the program reaches this milestone, it also marks a significant transition. At the conclusion of the current school year, Kerry Koontz, founder of the CEO Program, will retire from education after 40 years of dedicated service. Throughout his career at Van Wert, Mr. Koontz has served as a teacher, counselor, coach, and leader, leaving a lasting impact on students, staff, and the community. His vision and commitment were instrumental in establishing and sustaining the CEO Program.

As the CEO Program looks ahead, plans are in place to ensure its continued growth and success. Van Wert High School is pleased to announce that Bob Spath will assume leadership of the CEO Program across all three participating schools: Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert High Schools.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with both students and businesses in our community, and I am grateful for all of the support throughout the years,” Koontz said. “I am excited for Mr. Spath and am confident that the CEO Program will continue to have a positive impact on our students and our community.”

The program’s continued success is made possible through the strong support of the school community and more than 160 business partners who remain committed to providing students with valuable, real world learning opportunities.