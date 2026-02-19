Lancers stun Fairview, Knights win too

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 75 Fairview 68 (2OT)

SHERWOOD — It took double overtime but No. 6 seed Lincolnview was able to stun No. 1 seed Fairview 75-68 in the Division VI sectional championship in Sherwood Thursday night.

Lincolnview’s Kassidy Hammons sent the game into the first overtime with a trey that made it 53-53 with 2.4 seconds left in regulation. At the buzzer of the first overtime, Annabel Horstman drilled a triple that tied the game 68-68. In the second overtime, the Lancers outscored the Apaches (16-7) 7-0.

Lincolnview enjoyed an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, with Hammons scoring 13 of her game high 24 points in the period. Horstman scored five of her 17 points in the second quarter and the Lancers led 32-27 at halftime. Fairview turned the tables in the third quarter and outscored Lincolnview 16-5 and carried a 43-37 lead into the fourth quarter. Horstman led the Lancers with six points in the final period of regulation and Hammons sent the game to the first overtime with her long range shot.

Lincolnview (10-13) will face No. 4 Delphos Jefferson in the second game of the district semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Van Wert High School, with the winner advancing to the district championship game to play Crestview or Wayne Trace. Delphos Jefferson defeated No. 5 seed Hicksville 43-35 Thursday night.

Crestview 50 Antwerp 24

CONVOY — No. 3 seed Crestview outscored No. 7 seed Antwerp in 18-0 in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Lady Knights to pull away for a 50-24 Division VI sectional championship win over Antwerp Thursday night.

Crestview held a one point lead, 9-8, after the first quarter, but widened the gap to 23-13 at halftime. Clara Rohrs scored 10 of Antwerp’s 11 third quarter points, but Lillie Best scored five points in the period and Crestview led 32-24 to start the fourth quarter. Crestview’s Kaci Gregory scored nine of her game high 14 points in the fourth quarter. Best and Haley McCoy finished the game with seven points each.

The Lady Knights (13-9) have won six straight and will play No. 2 seed Wayne Trace in the district semifinals at Van Wert High School at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The two teams met on February 10, with Crestview recording a 43-37 win.