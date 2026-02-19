Success story from Recovery Court

VW independent staff/submitted information

Westwood Behavioral Health Center is pleased to announce that Jackie Forthman recently achieved a highly regarded milestone in her journey toward long term sobriety.

After two years of living substance free, Jackie graduated from Recovery Court. “A New Day the Right Way” is a program for adults who struggled with addiction and subsequently legal problems. A joint collaboration between Westwood Behavioral Health Center and the Van Wert Court of Common Pleas – the program is overseen by Judge Martin D. Burchfield.

Jackie Forthman, shown with Judge Martin D. Burchfield, was celebrated with gifts, a certificate, lunch and a cake surrounded by family, friends, and treatment team staff. Photo submitted

Van Wert County residents who are facing legal charges which are a byproduct of their Substance Use Disorder (SUD) may be referred to the program. Entry into the 18-24 month program is preceded by an eligibility interview with drug court coordinator Jane Schmid of Westwood Behavioral Health Center. The four-phase program requires regular drug screening, appearances before the judge at least monthly, and participation in an intensive outpatient treatment program, followed by traditional outpatient therapy services. Additionally, participants attend weekly peer support meetings.

The goal of the program is to provide intense support and accountability for adults who commit to living a substance-free life, maintaining employment and independent housing.

A New Day, The Right Way was created in 2014 under now-retired Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Charles Steele, together with Chief Probation Officer Bruce Showalter. In 2017, the program was certified by the Supreme Court of Ohio. Recertification is required every three years.

Treatment services for recovery court clients are provided by Westwood Behavioral Health Center which supports wellness through confidential and compassionate care. They offer mental health and addiction services, individual group and family therapy, IOP, psychiatric and psychiatric NP, on site pharmacy, case management and drug testing.