Tickets available for Chamber dinner

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner and awards on Wednesday, March 18, at Willow Bend Country Club Those attending will be able to enjoy a St. Patrick’s “Pot O’Gold” themed event.

Entertainment will be provided by Krendl, the talented illusionist, creator, and inspirationalist who has captivated audiences with his magic and charm. With over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Krendl has become a household name and a sought-after performer known for his innovative and captivating shows.

Krendl

Krendl’s services are always about creating purpose and meaning with events, transforming people’s emotions, and connecting to others. Krendl has captivated audiences on some of the world’s most iconic stages, working with two Broadway directors and appearing in multiple world tours for “The Illusionists Live from Broadway” and Neil Goldberg productions. His performances have graced prestigious venues such as the Sydney Opera House, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Crocus City Hall in Moscow, and the Folies Bergère in Paris. To learn more about Krendl click here.

The evening will begin with a social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with appetizers, event themed cocktails, followed by dinner and the awards program recognizing the Business of the Year with the 2026 Crystal Image Awards, and the Chamber Person of the Year with the Ray Miller Award.

Tickets are $50 per person. Tables for eight are available for $400 and corporate tables for eight (includes a complimentary bottle of wine, and promotion as an event sponsor) are available for $500.

To register for the event, click here, contact the Chamber office by phone at 419.238.4390 or by email at mark@vanwertchamber.com.