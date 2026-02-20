Boys hoops: Cougars win, Knights lose

VW independent sports

Van Wert 63 Kenton 21

KENTON — In the old Kenton High School gym, Van Wert bolted out to a big lead early and had no trouble while defeating the Wildcats 63-21 in the regular season finale for both teams. The game was played in the old gymasium because a show choir event was taking place in the new high school gym.

Griffin McCracken hit a pair of threes and scored eight points in the opening quarter while Cohen Bragg added seven points to help boost the Cougars to a 22-6 lead at the end of the period. McCracken scored 11 more points in the second quarter, including two more treys and Van Wert had a commanding 40-12 halftime lead. McCracken went on to finish with a game high 21 points. A chunk of the second half was played with a continuous clock and the Cougars led 51-17 after three quarters.

Xavier Kelly and Cohen Bragg each scored nine points for Van Wert and Zach Crummey added eight points. Kenton (2-19, 0-9 WBL) was led by Tayvion Glispie, who scored eight points.

The Cougars, who had lost three straight entering the game, finished the regular season 16-6 (7-1 WBL) and are the No. 1 seed in the Paulding district. They’ll host No. 7 seed Napoleon in the Division IV sectional championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lima Central Catholic 71 Crestview 56

CONVOY — In the regular season finale for both teams, Crestview and Lima Central Catholic played a close first half but the Thunderbirds were able to pull away in the second half for a 71-56 victory over the Knights. It was the third straight loss for Crestview (13-9, 3-4 NWC).

Hayden Perrott and Owen Heckler combined for 11 first quarter points but Jordan Priddy and Xavier Pernell teamed up for 17 points and Lima Central Catholic (12-8, 5-2 NWC) led 19-18 at the end of the period. The scoring pace slowed considerably in the second quarter but Pernell added seven points and the Thunderbirds led 31-27 at halftime. Perrott exploded for 10 points in the third quarter, including a pair of three pointers but Priddy responded with nine points of his own and Lima Central Catholic led 51-44 entering the fourth quarter. Matthew Quatman added two treys in the final period and Pernell put in six more points. Priddy finished with 23 points and Pernell 22. Perrott led the Knights with 16 points and Will Sheets added 13.

Crestview has a long break ahead. The No. 2 seed Knights will not play a sectional game, meaning the first tournament game will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the Division VI district semifinals against No. 4 seed Ayersville or No. 5 seed Fairview at Defiance High School.