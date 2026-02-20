Cougar girls to district bowling tournament

VW independent sports

MINSTER — Van Wert had three bowlers in the top 10 and the Cougars finished second as a team at Division I sectionals at Community Lanes in Minster on Thursday.

With a 255-152-193-600 series, Van Wert’s Aydreigh Hanicq finished as the runner-up to Celina’s Chloe Bruce (219-194-209-622). Cougar teammate Lindsey Say finished third overall with a 158-193-211-562 series, and Reagan Horine tied for eighth with Lima Senior’s Arianna Compton. Horine recorded a 183-157-178-518 series, while Compton tallied a 139-173-206-518 series. Maykayla Wannemacher (129-197-126-452) and Gracelynn Brown (136-147-`50-434) rounded out the scoring for Van Wert.

Celina won the team title (3,738), followed by Van Wert (3656), Bowling Green (3261) and Lima Senior (3234). Each of those teams qualified for districts, along with the top four invididuals not on a qualifying team.

The district tournament will be held at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Cougar boys saw their season come to an end with an eighth place finish at the Division II districts at Interstate Lanes in Rossford on Thursday. Tristan Blackmore led Van Wert with a seventh place finish (182-214-252-648).

Lincolnview finished 13th at the same district tournament, with Owen Dannenfelser finishing as the top Lancer (180-182-235-597).

Coldwater won the Division II district championship (4,372) and St. Henry was the runner-up (4302).