Crash injures five people in Payne

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAYNE — Five people were transported to two different hospitals after a Thursday evening crash in Paulding County.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which handles Van Wert and Paulding counties, the two-vehicle accident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio 114 and Ohio 49.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2023 Ford F-150, operated by Gary A. Artz, 35, of Rush City, Minnesota, was traveling westbound on Ohio 114 and failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Ohio 49.

Artz’s drove into the path of a northbound 2016 Chrysler Town & Country operated by Ryan J. Karhoff, 49, of Payne. Both Artz and Karhoff were transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Passengers in the Chrysler Town & Country were: Kristen M. Karhoff, 37, Ariana Karhoff, 10, and Chloe Karhoff, 7, all of Payne. Ariana Karhoff was transported to Ohio Health Van Wert Hospital while Kristen Karhoff and Chloe Karhoff were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Payne Fire & EMS, Scott Fire & EMS, Van Wert Fire Department, R & O Service, and John’s Towing & Repair Service.

The crash remains under investigation.