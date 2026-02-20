Crestview preschool screening information

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY – Crestview Local Schools will hold preschool screening for the upcoming 2026-2027 school year on April 16-17 at the Crestview Early Childhood Center.

Parents/guardians with a child who will turn three years old by May 1, 2026, and are interested in having him/her attend Crestview’s Early Childhood Center may have their child screened for preschool for the 2026-2027 school year.

Parents/guardians requesting open enrollment for their preschool students into the Crestview school district should also register at this time.

Screening appointments can be made beginning March 9. Parents can call the Crestview Early Childhood Center at 419.749.9100, ext. 3000 to schedule a preschool screening appointment for their child.

Please bring the following documents to complete the enrollment process on the day of the child’s screening appointment.

Child’s original birth certificate

Child’s immunization records

Custody papers (if applicable)

One proof of residency documentation (bank statement, mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, or rent receipt) A post office box can not validate residency requirements.

Anyone with questions should contact Casey Dowler, Early Childhood Center Principal, at dowler.casey@crestviewknights.com or 419.749.9100, x3001.