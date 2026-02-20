Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, February 20.
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 95 Parkway 53
Marion Local 60 Versailles 40
Minster 59 Coldwater 47
New Bremen 47 New Knoxville 34
St. Henry 74 Fort Recovery 69 (2OT)
NWC
Columbus Grove 54 Allen East 40
Lima Central Catholic 71 Crestview 56
Spencerville 62 Delphos Jefferson 48
PCL
Fort Jennings 40 Continental 34
WBL
Bath 48 Wapakoneta 46
Defiance 48 Celina 20
Shawnee 50 Ottawa-Glandorf 47
St. Marys Memorial 52 Elida 50
Van Wert 63 Kenton 21
Non-conference
Fairview 76 Hilltop 59
Kalida 60 Holgate 36
Lima Sr. 64 Perrysburg 62
Miller City 66 Ayersville 56
Paulding 49 Bluffton 36
Wayne Trace 70 Ottoville 56
