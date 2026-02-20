Friday night basketball scoreboard

Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, February 20.

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 95 Parkway 53

Marion Local 60 Versailles 40

Minster 59 Coldwater 47

New Bremen 47 New Knoxville 34

St. Henry 74 Fort Recovery 69 (2OT)

NWC

Columbus Grove 54 Allen East 40

Lima Central Catholic 71 Crestview 56

Spencerville 62 Delphos Jefferson 48

PCL

Fort Jennings 40 Continental 34

WBL

Bath 48 Wapakoneta 46

Defiance 48 Celina 20

Shawnee 50 Ottawa-Glandorf 47

St. Marys Memorial 52 Elida 50

Van Wert 63 Kenton 21

Non-conference

Fairview 76 Hilltop 59

Kalida 60 Holgate 36

Lima Sr. 64 Perrysburg 62

Miller City 66 Ayersville 56

Paulding 49 Bluffton 36

Wayne Trace 70 Ottoville 56