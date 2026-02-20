Klopfenstein named Legislator of the Year

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) was recently named 2025 Legislator of the Year by the County Engineers Association of Ohio (CEAO). The award recognizes his dedicated leadership and significant legislative achievements on behalf of Ohio’s county engineers and local infrastructure.

In a press release, CEAO highlighted Rep. Klopfenstein’s leadership on several key legislative initiatives in partnership with Ohio’s county engineers. Most notably, he was the primary sponsor of the bill to increase County FORCE Account limits, giving local governments greater flexibility to manage road and bridge projects efficiently and cost-effectively. The measure represented a major modernization of an important tool supporting local infrastructure.

In addition to championing the FORCE Account increase, Rep. Klopfenstein played a central role in protecting the Professional Surveyor (P.S.) qualification, a vital safeguard ensuring that Ohio’s surveying and mapping standards remain precise and professional.

“County engineers do essential work that keeps Ohio moving,” Rep. Klopfenstein said. “It’s been a privilege to work alongside them to ensure they have the tools, resources, and flexibility needed to serve our communities.”

“Representative Klopfenstein has been a tireless advocate for our counties,” said Doug Cade, P.E., P.S., President of the County Engineers Association of Ohio. “His understanding of what local governments need to maintain safe and reliable infrastructure has made a real difference in communities across the state.”

The County Engineers Association of Ohio represents Ohio’s 88 county engineers and works to advance sound, efficient transportation and infrastructure policies statewide.

Klopfenstein represents Ohio’s 82 House District, which includes all of Van Wert, Putnam and Paulding counties, along with the southern half of Defiance County.