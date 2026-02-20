Lincolnview announces open enrollment

VW independent staff/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools, in correlation with Ohio Revised Code and district policy, will again permit students from any Ohio school district to apply to the school district through open enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year.

Applications will be accepted beginning March 2 on a first-come, first-serve basis according to the time and date the application is received by the Superintendent of Lincolnview Local Schools.

Parents interested in open enrollment for kindergarten students must complete an application at kindergarten registration, which will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lincolnview Elementary School. Applications will be considered in the order received and space may be limited.

All applications (except for kindergarten students) must be completed and returned no later than May 31. Applications are available by contacting the District Office at 419.968.2226 or at https://www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us/forms-links.

All approved open enrollment students attending Lincolnview Local Schools for the 2025-2026 school year need to complete a new open enrollment application for the 2026-2027 school year. These applications will be considered before new requests are acted upon.

Questions concerning open enrollment should be directed to the district office at 419.968.2226.