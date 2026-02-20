OhioHealth named in federal antitrust civil complaint

OhioHealth, which owns OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, has been named in a federal antitrust lawsuit. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — An antitrust lawsuit alleging that OhioHealth limits competition and drives up health-care costs for patients and employers was filed today, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Friday.

“When competition is blocked, consumers end up being the biggest losers,” Yost said. “My office stands with the Justice Department in our determination to eliminate these types of unfair practices and protect Ohioan’s wallets.”

The federal lawsuit, filed by the Department of Justice in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, contends that OhioHealth uses its market strength to force insurers to include OhioHealth in all their commercial insurance networks. That practice prevents insurers from offering lower-priced health-plan options in central Ohio.

“Americans deserve low-cost, high-quality healthcare – not anticompetitive hospital system contracts that make healthcare less affordable,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department of Justice will continue taking legal action to protect consumers and drive down healthcare costs across America.”

The lawsuit seeks to stop OhioHealth’s restrictions so insurers can include more affordable, innovative plan options in their contracts with OhioHealth and in the commercial insurance products they sell to employers and families.

The complaint alleges these practices violate the federal Sherman Act and Ohio’s Valentine Act, both of which prohibit anticompetitive conduct that harms consumers. These restrictions limit competition and block the development of budget-conscious plans that would allow patients to choose high-quality, lower-cost providers. Without those options, employers and families face fewer choices and higher premiums.

A spokesperson for OhioHealth issued a brief statement to the VW independent about the lawsuit.

“OhioHealth has been cooperating with the Department of Justice throughout its review of our managed care agreements,” said Colin Yoder, Director of Media, Public Relations. “We are confident in our position and remain committed to full compliance with all applicable laws and regulatory requirements. As this is active litigation, we will not comment on specifics beyond what has been publicly disclosed.”

Columbus-based OhioHealth owns or manages 16 hospitals and outpatient facilities throughout Ohio, including OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.