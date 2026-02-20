Students can paint ODOT’s plows

Submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1’s Paint-the-Plow annual contest is now accepting applications for the program. Applications will be accepted until Friday, March 13.

The program is open to area schools and vocational school groups within the nine-county region of Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties. Applications have been sent to all eligible schools.

Plow blades will be delivered to participating schools during the week of March 16 and picked up by May 1. In mid-May, the designs will be shared on the ODOT District 1 Facebook page, and a social media competition will be held. Winners will be announced via the media and on ODOT District 1 social media in late May.

Fort Jennings High School students stand behind their patriotic plow which took second place in the People’s Choice category and first place in the ODOT’s Choice category in 2025. Photo submitted

The Paint-the-Plow program allows students to paint an ODOT snowplow blade which is displayed at local community events before being used in regular winter operations, usually within the same school district that painted the plow. In recognition of America’s 250th anniversary, this year participants are encouraged to create designs that honor our nation or recognize Ohio’s national contributions.

Last year, 23 schools participated in the program. Carey High School, located in Wyandot County, won the People’s Choice award, which was determined based on Facebook votes. Fort Jennings High School, Putnam County, earned the ODOT Choice award, selected by ODOT District 1 employees. The same award categories will return this year.