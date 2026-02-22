Bag Bingo event to be held in Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society and Community Days Committee will host a Thirty-One Bag Bingo on Saturday, March 7, at the Edgewood Park Building in Convoy. The doors will open at 9 a.m. and bingo will start at 10 a.m. Those interested can play 20 games of bingo for $25. Due to the state’s bingo license rules, you must be 18 years old or older to play organized licensed bingo in Ohio.

31 bags filled will be goodies by the following sponsors: Blush & Arrow Boutique, Cheers & Gears, Convoy Community Days, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Daily Dose, Danny’s Food Mart, Dealey Accounting Firm LLC, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, Harting Homesteaders, Hearth & Home, Intensity Fitness/Recovery Massage, Kulwicki Hilton Insurance, Laudick’s Jewelry LLC, Own the Night Entertainment, Rebel Bean Coffee/Kelsey’s Coffee Sauce, Straley Realty by Jane Germann & Anne Brecht, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Schlemmer Farms, Sisters Styles & Gifts, and Unruth Trucking/Highway 30 truck Wash.

There will be two “memory bag” raffles in memory of Colleen Etzler and Marcia Goings, filled by their families. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

Sandwiches, taco bowl, popcorn, pie, and cinnamon rolls will also be available for sale at the event.