Girls hoops: Cougars fall in sectional final

VW independent sports

FINDLAY — No. 1 seed Liberty-Benton was simply too much for Van Wert, as the Eagles defeated the Cougars 70-38 in the Division IV sectional finals at Liberty-Benton High School on Saturday.

The Eagles (18-5), ranked No. 12 in the state in the final MaxPreps regular season poll, jumped out to a 25-7 first quarter lead, with 5-10 junior guard Megan Gerken scoring 18 of those points. Katie DeAmicis accounted for five of Van Wert’s first quarter points, then added six more in the second period, but Liberty-Benton’s Corra Dehart scored seven points in the quarter and Liberty-Benton led 41-17 at halftime. Dehart and Emilia Kin scored all of L-B’s third quarter points and the Eagles carried a 55-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

In her final game, DeAmicis led Van Wert with 13 points and Jazz Florence added eight, including six in the third quarter. The game was also the final one for three other seniors – Bella Behm, who scored five points, Karly Boyher and Allison Gieb.

Van Wert’s season ended at 1-22.