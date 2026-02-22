Hammons named NWC Coach of the Year
After leading Lincolnview to an outright Northwest Conference boys basketball championship, head coach Brett Hammons has been named NWC Coach of the Year in balloting done by fellow conference coaches.
A year after Lincolnview went 5-18 (0-7 NWC), Hammons guided the Lancers to a 17-5 (6-1 NWC) 2025-2026 season, along with the No. 1 seed at the Division VI Defiance district.
Two Lancers were named first team All-NWC – junior Max Hammons and senior Gavin Evans. Two other starters, freshman Marshall Hammons and junior Chayse Overholt were named honorable mention All-NWC. Two Crestview Knights were named second team All-NWC – senior Hayden Perrott and junior Will Sheets.
Lima Central Catholic senior Jordan Priddy was named the NWC Player of the Year.
Boys all-conference results
First Team
Jordan Priddy, Sr., Lima Central Catholic
Will Sensabaugh, Jr., Spencerville
Max Hammons, Jr., Lincolnview
Trevon Baxter, Sr., Columbus Grove
Owen Sensabaugh, Sr., Spencerville
Gavin Evans, Sr., Lincolnview
Second Team
Hayden Perrott, Sr., Crestview
Will Sheets, Jr., Crestview
Keagan Jones, Jr., Allen East
Landon Best, Sr., Columbus Grove
Brady Parker, Jr., Lima Central Catholic
Honorable Mention
Brady Brooks, Sr., Allen East
Brady Basinger. Jr., Columbus Grove
Grady Smith, Sr., Spencerville
Bean Ginther, Sr., Bluffton
Marshall Hammons, Fr., Lincolnview
Chayse Overholt, Jr., Lincolnview
Kellen Carder, Sr., Delphos Jefferson
Gavin Howell, Jr., Delphos Jefferson
Jaxon White, Jr., Lima Central Catholic
Jude Stemen, So., Spencerville
