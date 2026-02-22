Hammons named NWC Coach of the Year

VW independent sports

After leading Lincolnview to an outright Northwest Conference boys basketball championship, head coach Brett Hammons has been named NWC Coach of the Year in balloting done by fellow conference coaches.

A year after Lincolnview went 5-18 (0-7 NWC), Hammons guided the Lancers to a 17-5 (6-1 NWC) 2025-2026 season, along with the No. 1 seed at the Division VI Defiance district.

Two Lancers were named first team All-NWC – junior Max Hammons and senior Gavin Evans. Two other starters, freshman Marshall Hammons and junior Chayse Overholt were named honorable mention All-NWC. Two Crestview Knights were named second team All-NWC – senior Hayden Perrott and junior Will Sheets.

Max Hammons was named first team All-NWC and his father, Brett Hammons (standing) was named NWC Coach of the Year. Hanna Young photo

Lima Central Catholic senior Jordan Priddy was named the NWC Player of the Year.

Boys all-conference results

First Team

Jordan Priddy, Sr., Lima Central Catholic

Will Sensabaugh, Jr., Spencerville

Max Hammons, Jr., Lincolnview

Trevon Baxter, Sr., Columbus Grove

Owen Sensabaugh, Sr., Spencerville

Gavin Evans, Sr., Lincolnview

Second Team

Hayden Perrott, Sr., Crestview

Will Sheets, Jr., Crestview

Keagan Jones, Jr., Allen East

Landon Best, Sr., Columbus Grove

Brady Parker, Jr., Lima Central Catholic

Honorable Mention

Brady Brooks, Sr., Allen East

Brady Basinger. Jr., Columbus Grove

Grady Smith, Sr., Spencerville

Bean Ginther, Sr., Bluffton

Marshall Hammons, Fr., Lincolnview

Chayse Overholt, Jr., Lincolnview

Kellen Carder, Sr., Delphos Jefferson

Gavin Howell, Jr., Delphos Jefferson

Jaxon White, Jr., Lima Central Catholic

Jude Stemen, So., Spencerville

Player of the Year: Jordan Priddy, Lima Central Catholic

Coach of the Year: Brett Hammons, Lincolnview