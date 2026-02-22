Local DAR chapter meets…

Members of Isaac Van Wart Chapter of the NSDAR (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution) held a regular meeting this month and heard a wonderful presentation by Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger. The topic was Isaac Van Wart and how he, John Paulding and David Williams became the first heroes of the Revolutionary War earning each the Silver Fidelity Medallion. The Fidelity Medallion is the oldest decoration of the United States military and was created by an act of the Continental Congress in 1780.

The members learned, amongst other interesting and exciting details, about the capture of the British spy Major John Andre who was colluding with the traitor Continental Army Major General Benedict Arnold at Fort West Point, New York. Photos were submitted by a chapter member and included the bust of Isaac Van Wart. Shown above are Lichtensteiger and Sheila Baltzell-Linn, who presented him with an Isaac Van Wart Chapter of the NSDAR America250 t-shirt. The logo on the shirt is chapter’s official America250 logo. In the middle picture, Lichtensteiger is with his aunt. Janet Mohr, a member of the chapter and Pamela Beamer, a member of the chapter, is shown below. Photos submitted