Multiple fire depts battle weekend blaze near Ohio City

An excavator helped firefighters find hot spots at the scene of Saturday night’s Wren Landeck Rd fire. Despite the efforts of many firefighters, a garage was deemed a total loss. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A weekend blaze destroyed a residental garage in the Ohio City area.

After a 911 call, Ohio City Volunteer Fire and EMS was dispatched to the 7100 block of Wren Landeck Rd. at 6:36 p.m. Saturday. Van Wert, Willshire, Wren and Rockford fire departments were summoned for mutual aid and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and Van Wert County CERT assisted at the scene as well.

Despite the quick response of the various fire departments, the structure, a large three-car garage, was completely destroyed by the fire. Firefighters were able to contain to the garage but unfortnately, smoke entered the home and claimed two family pets.

A firefighter with the Ohio City Volunteer Fire and EMS who was in charge at the scene could not be reached for more information.

The Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Ohio City Fire Department for a house fire. CERT is working to raise support for the families. After meeting with the family it was determined that only monetary donations are needed.

Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please include Case No. 0221 in the memo to ensure it is distributed to the correct family.



Donations can also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and include the Case No. 0221 in the Donation Note.



Anyone wtih questions should call the Van Wert County EMA office at 419.238.1300.