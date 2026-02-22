On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s girls and boys sectional and district tournament broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Games are subject to change.

WKSD

Wednesday, February 25

Division VI girls district semifinal at Van Wert – Crestview vs. Wayne Trace, 5:40 p.m., 6 p.m. tipoff

Division VI girls district semifinal at Van Wert – Lincolnview vs. Delphos Jefferson, 20 minutes after first game

Thursday, February 26

Division VII boys sectional final – Antwerp at Miller City, 5:40 p.m. pregame, 6 p.m. tipoff

Friday, February 27

Division V boys sectional final – Delta or Swanton at Paulding, 6:40 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. tipoff

Saturday, February 28

Division VI girls district final – Crestvew/Wayne Trace winner vs. Patrick Henry or Toledo Christian, 2:40 p.m. pregame, 3 p.m. tipoff

WERT

Thursday, February 26

Division IV boys sectional final – Napoleon at Van Wert, 5:40 p.m. pregame, 6 p.m. tipoff