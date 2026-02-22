Saturday night crash…

One person was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital after this two-vehicle accident in Van Wert. It occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday on S. Washington St., when a southbound SUV went left of center and truck the northbound pickup truck. The accident was investigated by the Van Wert Police Department, and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was also at the scene, along with the Van Wert Fire Department. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Hague Towing. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer