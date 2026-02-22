Sectionals to begin!

Boys sectional basketball games will tip off this week. Zach Crummey (23) and the No. 1 seed Van Wert Cougars will host No. 7 seed Napoleon in Division IV sectional championship action at 6 p.m.Thursday night, with the winner advancing to next week’s Paulding district. At 6 p.m. Friday, Max Hammons (2) and the top seeded Lincolnview Lancers will host No. 7 seed Hicksville for the sectional championship and a spot in the district semfinals in Defiance. Crestview has a sectional bye and will face Ayersville or Fairview March 4 at Defiance. Photos by Bob Barnes and Hanna Young