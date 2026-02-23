Ag Society feasibility study is complete

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive feasibility study for the future of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society and the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The study was conducted in partnership with Cramer & Associates and evaluated the community’s readiness to support a major investment in the historic county fairgrounds. The purpose of the study was to assess the potential to raise funds for proposed expansion efforts aimed at modernizing facilities, enhancing year-round usability, and preserving the fairgrounds for generations to come.

Through a series of one-on-one conversations with families, stakeholders, and community members, the study examined both the financial capacity and the overall depth of community support necessary to ensure the long-term success of the project.

Cramer & Associates presented a full report to the fair board during a special meeting held on February 5. During the regular board meeting on February 18, members were appointed to form a committee that will oversee the continuation of the process and guide the next phases of planning.

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated in the feasibility study and shared their thoughts about the future of the fairgrounds. Community input is helping shape the next steps and ensuring the fair remains a strong county tradition for years to come.

Additional updates will be shared as plans move forward in the coming months. In the meantime, individuals with questions are encouraged to contact Mike Poling at the Van Wert County Fair Office.