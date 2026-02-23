Finalists announced for YWCA scholarships

VW independent staff/submitted information

Three young women have been announced as finalists for annual scholarships from the YWCA of Van Wert County.

Katie Kramer is the daughter of Mary and Matt Kramer, and she attends Van Wert High School.

Caroline Marks is the daughter of Ashley Marks, and she attends Crestview High School.

Maria Parrish is the daughter of Katherine and Ryan Parrish, and she attends Van Wert High School.

All three of these Van Wert County high school seniors display outstanding leadership and volunteerism that embodies the mission of the YWCA. Scholarships in the amount of $800, $500 and $300 will be awarded at the YWCA’s Annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Katie Kramer, Caroline Marks and Maria Parrish are this year’s YWCA scholarship finalists. Photos submitted

“We are honored to support the young women in our community through the YWCA Scholarship for Young Women, helping them achieve their future goals and plans,” YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick said. This year, we had a large number of outstanding applicants, which made the selection process incredibly challenging for our board members.”

A limited number of tickets are still available for the scholarship dinner. Visit the YWCA Persimmon Collective store to purchase tickets or make a tax-deductible donation to the YWCA Scholarship fund: https://ywcavanwert.org/van-wert-ywca-store.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the VAn Wert County Foundation.