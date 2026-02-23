Library hosting Writers’ Conference

Submitted information

PAULDING — The Paulding Writers’ Group is hosting its third annual Writers’ Conference on Saturday, April 11, at the main branch of the Paulding County Carnegie Library. The writers’ group is once again partnering with the library to provide a day of encouragement and inspiration for aspiring and seasoned writers.

“The library is honored to host this event to help people develop their writing craft and give them avenues for the expression of their art,” Library Director Corey Walker said. “I am amazed at the talented writers that we have in northwest Ohio.”

Keynote speaker Kimberly Wyse, author of Looking Up When Life Looks Down: Shattered Dreams, Medical Miracles, & Restored Hope, is presenting a session about the story arc at the conference. Other presentations include topics on where to begin writing, writing from your experiences, publishing pathways, as well as workshop sessions on poetry and writing from your observations.

Sessions will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m., with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. and a dessert and coffee hour at the conclusion, where participants can informally visit with the authors and have an opportunity to purchase books.